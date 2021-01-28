IPL 2021: These 5 released cricketers can get big bids in the auction

1. Chris Morris

Morris was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last auction for a whopping Rs 10 crore. But an injury curtailed his appearances for RCB to 9 matches. While the South African all-rounder could not offer much with the bat, he was the second highest wicket-taker for Bengaluru with 11 wickets from 9 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.63. While Morris still can be bought back by RCB for a lesser price in the auction, some other teams too could be interested in him.

Teams that may show interest: Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab.

2. Sandeep Lamichhane

The Nepal leg-spinner was released by the Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2020 where he warmed the benches. The team dynamics of the Capitals might have prevented him a place in the Playing 11 but Sandeep is a very fine bowler in the T20s and has played in various leagues across the world like the Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League. He could get a good deal in the auction.

Teams that may show interest: Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians

3. Mujeeb Zadran

The Afghanistan spinner was released by Kings XI Punjab after struggling to fit him in the 11. Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin were preferred over him too. But Mujeeb is a very handy T20 bowler who possesses a bag of variations. He did well in the CPL 2020 too. There could be couple of interested buyers for him at least as a back-up option.

Teams that may show interest: Royal Challengers Bangalore

4. K Gowtham

Gowtham is an asset in T20s - a powerful hitter down the order and a more than useful spinner. But he played just 2 matches for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. But that lukewarm effort notwithstanding, Gowtham could land a good deal with one of the teams because of his ability to strike big in crucial moments.

Teams that may show interest: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders.

5. Jason Roy

The England opener did not play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons leading to his release ahead of IPL 2021 auction. But Roy is a fearsome hitter and his strike-rate well in excess of 140 in T20 remains an appealing factor for teams. Some of the franchises could go big for this Englishman.

Teams that may show interest: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals.