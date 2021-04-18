IPL 2021: These scores are chaseable, it’s just poor batting: Warner after SRH fell to third consecutive loss

IPL 2021: MI vs SRH, Match 9 Highlights: Sunrisers lose three on the trot as Mumbai register 13-run win

After restricting the defending champions to 150, Sunrisers got the chase underway with a smashing partnership between captain David Warner and opener Jonny Bairstow.

But following the duo’s dismissal the Hyderabad team crumbled like a pack of cards as they lost the match from a winning position. The Mumbai bowlers were once again their lethal best as they bowled out Sunrisers for 137 to register a 13-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The Hyderabad team have gotten off to the worst-ever start, losing three on the trot, and when asked about it, skipper David Warner was at a loss. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, captain Warner said, “I don’t know how to take that! Two of us got set, my run out, Jonny stepping on his wickets, and false shots in the middle proved that if you don’t have two guys at the end, you don’t win.

“These scores are chaseable, it’s just poor batting. If you get a partnership and have one guy at the end, you can chase down 150 easily. You need smart cricket in the middle, we aren’t doing that. I think our bowlers adapted well to this wicket. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and right now it's just the batsmen. We’ve got to take responsibility,” rued the captain.

The SRH line-up is missing the services of Kane Williamson and when asked about his fitness, Warner said, “Williamson is coming along nicely and I’m sure if he’s ready to go he might get an opportunity.”

After Saturday’s loss, the Sunrisers now lie at the bottom of the table with the only team to yet open their account. David Warner’s men will next take on the Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 21).