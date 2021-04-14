IPL 2021: Tough to win every game in this competition: Kane Williamson

IPL Special Page

Ahead of their game against RCB, Sunrises’ batsman Kane Williamson said it is a tedious task to win each and every game in a tournament like the IPL.

SRH got their season off to a disappointing start, as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on Sunday. And with the next four games set to be played in the same venue, Williamson added that it is important to get accustomed to the environment. Due to the pandemic, the matches are being held behind closed doors across six venues, with no teams playing home matches.

Speaking in a video posted on the Sunrisers’ Twitter handle, Williamson said, “Obviously you want to win every game but it is a tough thing to do in this competition. So I think for us it is important to take some positives from our last match. We have our first five games on this surface, same ground. So we will try and build on it.”

Meanwhile, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss said one of the positives that the side can take from their opening day loss was their batting and further added that the bowlers have to be well prepared for their clash against RCB.

“This happens every time in a game, you cannot play a perfect game every time. Out batting was good in the first match, to get too close after being two down for ten. Bowlers have been working in the nets and our spirit is really good,” said Bayliss.

While the David Warner-led Sunrises will head into the second match on the back of a loss, the Virat Kohli-led side will enter their second match on the back of a morale-boosting opening day win over defending champions Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies)