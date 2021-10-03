IPL 2021: We were outplayed in second half, RR can finish well, says CSK head coach Fleming

Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL ton took CSK to a challenging total of 189/4 in 20 overs, but Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored fifties to power Royals to a seven wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 2).

While Dube scored an unbeaten 64 off just 42 balls in an innings that included 4 fours and 4 sixes, Jaiswal got Royals off to a fast start in the run chase with a 21-ball 50 to secure a win with 15 balls to spare.

IPL 2021: RR vs CSK: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

The result meant Royals remained in play-off race with a win, while CSK remained top of the IPL 2021 Points Table despite a defeat thanks to a superior net run rate.

Following the match, CSK head coach Fleming said his team did not adjust well to the conditions in the second half and added that Royals came out hard at them in the big run chase.

"We were just outplayed, in the second half we had a team that took it up to us. Only criticism can be that our adjustments were not as good as it needed to be," said Fleming during a virtual post-match press conference.

"There was some fine batting, when you score 190, a team has to play well and they came out at us hard and they put us under a lot of pressure. We have to reset pretty quickly, we were just outplayed in the second half."

Fleming also said the conditions got better for batters as the game progressed and the coach also felt Royals can finish the tournament well if they continue with similar approach in their remaining matches.

IPL 2021: Yashasvi Jaiswal happy to get MS Dhoni signature on bat after match

"My observation was that as the dew settled, the pitch just got better and better. The second half of our innings showed that as well. It is not bad to have a high-scoring game like this and be tested. If RR continue with this approach and attitude, they are going to finish well," he added.

Chennai Super Kings, who top the table with 18 points on board, will next face second placed Delhi Capitals on Monday (October 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.