IPL 2021: Why Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore should bid for Steve Smith in IPL Auction

Shall RCB bid for Smith in IPL 2021 Auction?

If the Jaipur-based franchise chooses not to use the Right To Match (RTM) card for Smith during the bidding, the fans might witness a bidding war between other franchises when the senior pro's name comes at the auction table.

Given the available purse of Rs 35.70 crore with three overseas players to pick, RCB should be one of the sides who should look bid for Smith. The right-handed charismatic batsman could be one of those players who could be part of the franchise for a longer run.

Why Smith could be a nice addition to RCB squad?

With the release of Australia captain Aaron Finch, RCB could fill the void created at the top of the batting order. Smith is a quality batsman and his exploits in world cricket need no introduction and along with skipper Kohli, he could bring a lot of balance to the RCB side.

The best thing about Smith is that he can bat at any position from opening to number four or five and would reduce the team's dependency upon AB de Villiers and Kohli. Smith can open the innings with Devdutt Padikkal or bat at number four/five depending upon match situation.

His unorthodox style of batting and his knack to play both pacers and spinners with utmost ease makes him a good choice for the RCB. Smith is one of the best batsmen of spin bowling in the modern-day cricket and could emerge a vital cog Bangalore's their batting set-up keeping in mind the small dimensions of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Prospects of watching Kohli-ABD-Smith together

Inclusion of Steve Smith in the RCB set-up would be one of the biggest treats for cricket fans. The three are completely different players yet unique in their own ways and that would further increase the stakes in the IPL.

Fans from all over the world would be glued to their television screens to watch these the legends play together under one team. The viewership records would definitely soar if Kohli and Smith become a part of a franchise. Along with Kohli, de Villiers and Smith the RCB batting line-up would be a formidable one.

Smith's experience would help captain Kohli

Smith will also bring in a lot of international experience and would be a trusted companion for captain Kohli into the middle. The RCB has in the past three-four years failed to let the game slip away from its grip during crunch situations and Smith's calm and collected demeanour would complement Kohli on the pitch.

Also, Smith is a brilliant fielder and his acrobatics both inside the 30-yard circle, as well as near the boundary ropes, would improve the fielding standards of the franchise for it has been a concern.

Future prospects for Smith at RCB

With AB de Villiers entering the dusk of his cricketing career, Smith could be a good prospect for the franchise in the years to come. The Aussie could be a valuable member of the RCB core team in the years to come if his association with the franchise clicks.

Also, we have seen the amount of mutual respect Kohli and Smith have for each other in the recent times and such a camaraderie between two the greatest players the game has ever seen would boost the morale of the youngsters and help them learn from their completely different work ethics.

Smith could very well lead the franchise in the absence of Kohli, in case there is an injury concern. Smith possesses a brilliant cricketing brain and knows how to capitalise upon the chances.

Experts believe that Smith might soon be made the Australia captain in Tests and if Smith eventually becomes and that would further bode well for RCB. Smith, therefore, could be a good bet for RCB in the IPL 2021 Auction and the team management should definitely go for him.