IPL 2021: Will Arjun Tendulkar be included in IPL 2021 Auction Players List?

The young left-arm pacer was on January 2 picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the domestic T20 tournament. Arjun's inclusion was confirmed by the Mumbai team's chief selector Salil Ankola. Another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member Mumbai squad.

"Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad," an MCA official stated.

The 21-year-old Arjun made his senior debut against Haryana which his team ended up losing. With has been included in Mumbai's senior squad.

He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Arjun's debut, however, wasn't a remarkable one for he never got a chance to bat and picked up just a wicket in the game. He didn't get a chance to face a ball, having come in at No. 11. With the ball, he struck in his second over to remove opener Chaitanya Bishnoi. But the left-arm quick went on to return expensive figures of 1 for 34 in three overs.

Tendulkar junior thus now qualified for the IPL auctions, as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team. As per IPL auction regulations shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the state associations, Arjun Tendulkar will have to express his interest by logging in to the online registration system after which they will need to take care of other important formalities as well.

BCCI has made it clear that they will not be dealing with any player agent or manager and all dealings will be done with the state bodies and failure by a player to abide by the rules will result in that player's name being withdrawn from the auction list.

The budding pacer has been seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets at home, as well as overseas. He is also a regular net bowler for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians - who are also the defending champions and there won't be much surprises if the left-arm quick gets picked up by the five-time champions.