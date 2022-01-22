IPL 2022: 1214 cricketers sign for mega auction; here's base price, full players' list

The players list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate players. There are 61 capped Indian players, 209 capped international players, and 41 players from Associate nations.

Furhter, there are 143 uncapped Indian players who have already played in the IPL, 6 international players who have played in the IPL

previously, 692 uncapped Indian players and 62 uncapped international players who are trying to earn an IPL contract for the first time.

Among this 1214 players, 217 players, including a maxium of 70 overseas players, will be auctioned off after further pruning the list and each team will have a maximum of 25players in their squad.

Here is the detailed list of players in Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore category.

1 Rs 2 crore

Indians: R Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Overseas players: Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mithcell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billiings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith.

2 Rs 1.5 crore

Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales,

Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

3 Rs 1 crore

Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav,

Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Josh Phillipe, D'Arcy Short,

Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner,

Aidan Markram, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford.

4 Notable absentees from the list

Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes.