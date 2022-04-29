Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: '360-degree batter' KL Rahul is like a breath of fresh air, says Kevin Pietersen

By

Mumbai, April 29: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has hailed Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul as a proper 360-degree batter and added that watching the Karnataka batsmen is like a breath of fresh air.

KL Rahul has scored 368 runs in 8 matches in the IPL 2022 and averages 61.33. The explosive right-handed batsman has slammed two centuries and a fifty in the showpiece event.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Pietersen said, "He has a wide range of shots in his armoury. So he can hit you over back-foot point, he can slice you for a six. He can hit you over extra-cover, he can hit you down the ground, and he can pick you over midwicket. So, he really is a 360-degree batter. I mean, he's a breath of fresh air. You can switch on the TV and watch him bat all day."

Rahul is often criticised for his low strike rate in the tournament but former India pacer Irfan Pathan rubbished such claims saying the talented right-handed batter plays according to the situation.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Irfan said, "Lokesh Rahul is the batsman who can increase or decrease the striker rate according to the situation. He has the style, the elegance and aggression to build his innings the way he wants. He has a sound technique and a good temperament. He is gauging the situations and batting accordingly. Rahul knows very well when he needs to shift gears."

Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar reckons the best thing about Rahul's batting is that there's nothing agricultural about his shot-making which makes him a special player.

Rahul has been doing the talking with his bat in the most exciting IPL season and has already slammed two centuries in this edition.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "He's been outstanding. The best part about KL Rahul's batting is that nothing is agricultural in his cricketing shots. Every shot that he plays is a proper textbook stroke. So what he has actually told you with his shot-making skills is that you don't have to manufacture shots. If you've got the shots, use them and the selection of his shots has been outstanding."

Comments

MORE KL RAHUL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 42 April 29 2022, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Lucknow
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments