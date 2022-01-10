IPL 2022: Ahmedabad likely to pick Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan from draft, Pandya lead the side

Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022, much against the romours of Shreyas Iyer, who was off-loaded by Delhi Capitals, getting the lead role.

Both Hardik and Ishan were not retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction to be held in the first week of February.

Rashid Khan was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL mega auction. Lucknow are the other new team in the IPL 2022 and they are not yet released the names of players to be drafted in but it is believed that they are going to pick KL Rahul for the captain role and David Warner as the senior pro and part of the think tank.

Rahul was not retained by Punjab Kings and Warner was released by Sunrisers after an acrimonious season that saw him stripped of the team’s captaincy and was also dropped from the squad on a match day.

BCCI clean chit for CVC Capital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Monday (January 10) officially given a clean chit to the CVC Capital, the owners of Ahmedabad IPL team. And through it, the BCCI also gave an all-clear for the franchise’s participation in the IPL 2022, say reports.

It may be recalled that there was a concern over the ownership pattern of the Ahmedabad IPL team because of the CVC Capitals’ off-shore links with a few betting firms.

The CVC Capital had bought the Ahmedabad IPL team for a Rs 5625 crore beating frontrunners like the Adani Group.

Though there was no official confirmation, it has been widely reported that Gary Kirsten will become the mentor of the team while former India pacer Ashish Nehra will coach the team and former England batsman Vikram Solanki will be the director of the team.

However, Kirsten had also expressed his desire to coach England national team post the Ashes.