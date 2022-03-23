IPL 2022: Andrew Tye joins Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured Mark Wood

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches & has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of INR 1 Crore.

Lucknow Super Giants - who will be making their IPL debut this season - will begin their TATA IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans is the second team to make their debut this season. From the 2022 IPL, the glitzy T20 event is going to be a ten team competition. The tournament will get underway on Saturday (March 26).

The opening game of the 15th edition of the IPL will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on last-season's runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders in a blockbuster clash on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

(Source: IPL Media)