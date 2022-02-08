IPL 2022 Auction: 5 overseas players Chennai Super Kings will look to buy

Faf du Plessis

The senior South Africa cricketer has been one of the core members of Chennai Super Kings' in the last decade. The explosive right-handed batsman has been one of the biggest reasons behind CSK's success.

Ever since its return into the IPL fold in 2018, CSK ended up lifting the title twice and ended up as the runners up in 2019.

In the IPL 2021 season, Faf du Plessis was the second-highest runscorer after his fellow CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. Together, the duo gave CSK fine starts in the tournament and the CSK think tank to once again rope in the Protea cricketer.

Du Plessis has retired from international cricket and plays the domestic T20 leagues all over the world and that also means he will be with the side all through the tournament, except for injury concerns.

Du Plessis has also been a leader of CSK's fielding setup and along with Ravindra Jadeja he makes his area impregnable.

Dwayne Bravo

The legendary all-rounder has also been a crucial member of the CSK set-up in the last decade and established himself as the face of the side.

Imagining CSK without Bravo is next to impossible for the simple fact that the West Indies cricketer has made several match-winning contributions for the side.

Captain MS Dhoni enjoys a good equation with Bravo and the latter too perfectly understands what is required of him in the Yellow Brigade. While his waning performance on the pitch might not make him a long term prospect but Bravo still can serve the side for another season or two and therefore he won't be a bad bet.

David Warner

The senior Australia cricketer is one of the most consistent overseas batters in the history of the league and there would certainly be a lot of takers for David Warner in the upcoming IPL auction.

Like others, CSK too might show interest in the explosive left-handed opening batsman. Warner's ability to play spin and pace equally well makes him an ideal candidate for CSK.

He can provide the team with a quickfire start if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat and if the pitch is slow, the senior Aussie is equally deft at taking his time to settle and explode later.

He can be an accumulator, as well as perform the role of a sheath anchor. Also, CSK captain MS Dhoni's penchant for relying on seasoned campaigners also make Warner an ideal candidate.

Trent Boult

In the upcoming auction, CSK would be looking to build a lethal pace attack and who better than New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult. Boult has been doing well in the tournament for whichever teams he's been part of.

The left-handed strike pacer's ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay, bowling the tight lines and bowling in excess of 140-plus would certainly force head coach Stephen Fleming to go after him.

CSK's history in the past auctions has shown they are willing to buy a world-class left-arm quick and Boult fits bill. However, the franchise will face stiff competition from the rest of the teams when Boult's name will come up for auction.

Jason Holder

The West Indies all-rounder is one of the most underrated cricketers in world cricket but CSK might just want to rope in a player of Holder's calibre in the IPL Auction.

The tall fast-bowling all-rounder can provide the side four tight overs with the ball and play good knocks in the lower middle-order. In whatever little opportunities he's got in the last two seasons in the IPL, Holder has proven to be a handy player and someone who won't let the team down.

Holder has a brilliant cricketing brain on his shoulders and that would certainly make him an ideal candidate for CSK and within budget.