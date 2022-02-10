IPL 2022 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Auction Strategy: Whom CSK should buy & buy back, remaining purse

To start with they are the four-time champions and the current title holder. They have in their ranks a legend like MS Dhoni, who had captained them in all editions.

The IPL 2022 could he the final chapter of Dhoni’s playing career before the Jharkhand man moves onto a different capacity with the CSK, something like mentor or cricket director.

So, it will be interesting to see their auction strategy. Here MyKhel takes a look at it.

1 Players retained

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

2 Purse remaining

Rs 48 crore

3 Who CSK should Target in Auction

Shreyas Iyer: The Mumbai man is a solid middle-order batter and offers them a good, long-term captaincy option post the MS Dhoni era. But he may come at a fancy price.

David Warner: The Australian opener is a prudent option for CSK because he has experience and one of the most successful players in the league. Warner also has his own fan base in the IPL. He can really connect with Chennai fans at the level MS Dhoni did. The only predicament is the sketchy availability of Warner due to his international commitments.

Harshal Patel: The IPL 2021 gave unprecedented push to the career of Harshal Patel. The pacer became the highest wicket-taker in the last edition and has showed tremendous development as a bowler. Harshal can fit into the CSK scheme of things.

4 Whom CSK should buy back from auction

Deepak Chahar: The medium pacer has delivered the goods for CSK, predominantly with ball but with bat too he has chipped in occasionally.

Robin Uthappa: Uthappa had a good IPL 2021 for the Super Kings. The Karnataka man will lend a touch of experience to the Chennai batting and he is quite flexible too in batting order.

5 CSK Auction strategy

With Rs 48 crore in their kitty, the CSK might not be in a mood to break the bank for one single player. Even for Shreyas, they might not be eager to shell out more than Rs 12 or 13 crore. They might want to spread their budget in a prudent way and get more impact players than one super star.