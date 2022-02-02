IPL 2022 Auction: Country-wise breakdown of all 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer

This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament. Players from 15 countries have been included in this year's IPL draft and it will be interesting to see who will be picked up by the franchises.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

The 10 IPL franchisees - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names - R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. - in their squad.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Here's the country-wise break-up of the IPL 2022 Auction:

Country Players India 370 Australia 47 West Indies 34 South Africa 33 New Zealand 24 England 24 Sri Lanka 23 Afghanistan 17 Ireland 5 Bangladesh 5 Namibia 3 Scotland 2 Zimbabwe 1 Nepal 1 USA 1