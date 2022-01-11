IPL 2022 Auction Date, Time, Venue: Mega Auction to be held on February 12 and 13 with new title sponsors

However, he didn't mention the venue but in all probability, the highly-anticipated event will be held in the Garden City of Bengaluru. The board has meanwhile also asked the two new franchises i.e. Lucknow and Ahmedabad to finalise their draft picks ahead of the auction.

"BCCI has given formal clearance to Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises of IPL. Both teams have been given two weeks to finalise their draft picks. IPL auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency ANI on Tuesday (January 11).

The BCCI had already informed the franchises to arrive in Bengaluru by February 11 evening for pre-auction briefing.

The IPL chairman had earlier in the day also revealed that IPL 2022 will have a new title sponsor in Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. Tata Group will be replacing Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the cash-rich league's title sponsor from this year.

It could well be the last mega auction that BCCI might conduct as most of the original IPL franchises want it to be discontinued. Most of the franchise owners are of the opinion that mega auctions have passed their sell-by-date and a team's composition and balance get severely compromised when there are auctions after every three years.

There were reports that an auction will be held in the UAE but as of now, BCCI has no such plans. However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and cases on the rise, the situation will remain fluid but if there are restrictions with regards to overseas travel (unless all owners decide to use charter planes), conducting it in India will be less of a logistical nightmare.

The next edition of the lucrative cash-rich league will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise along with venture capital firm CVC-owned Ahmedabad making their debut.

Earlier on Monday (January 10), BCCI officially gave a clean chit to the CVC Capital, the owners of the Ahmedabad IPL team. And with that, the board also gave an all-clear for the franchise's participation in the IPL 2022. The board has given the new franchises two weeks' time to announce their three draft picks.

The IPL 2022 Auction is going to be bigger as there will be 10 franchises participating in the bidding process. The auction pool for the upcoming edition is going to be the biggest ever. As per reports, BCCI has already invited the players interested in being part of the auction pool and asked the boards to send the names of the players. While the board expects more than 1,000 players to register, only 250 will go under the hammer.