IPL 2022 Auction: Five uncapped Indian wicketkeepers who may attract bids from franchises

KS Bharat – Base Price INR 20 Lakh
The Andhra stumper KS Bharat is one uncapped wicketkeeper who may hit the jackpot following his performance in IPL 2021 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, including a last-ball six to complete a successful run chase. Bharat also heads into the auction at a base price of INR 20 Lakh and a decent domestic season.
Vishnu Vinod – Base Price INR 20 Lakh (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)
The Kerala wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod has performed whenever he has got the opportunity in the domestic circuit.
He has often had to fight for a place in the state team as he needs to compete with someone like Sanju Samson and Mohammed Azharuddeen, who also was part of the RCB squad last season following his domestic form last season.
However, Vinod has had a better season compared to Azharuddeen in the 2021-22 season. He has previously been part of the RCB and DC.
Anuj Rawat – Base Price INR 20 Lakh (Image Courtesy: RR Twitter)
The southpaw from Delhi, Anuj Rawat has been part of IPL before, representing Rajasthan Royals, but rarely got the opportunity. However, after a decent domestic season with the Delhi team, Rawat can land himself another contract with an IPL franchise.
Prabhsimran Singh – Base Price INR 20 Lakh
The Punjab wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh has been part of the Punjab Kings team for the last few seasons. Like in 2019, he is expected to attract bids after a good season with Punjab. But may not end up as the second most expensive buy like 2019. However, with six teams needing to address the wicketkeeper slot, the youngster will land another IPL deal.
Upendra Singh Yadav – Base Price INR 20 Lakh
The Railways wicketkeeper Upendra Singh Yadav may not be the very aggressive fit made for the IPL, but the 25-year-old is very close to getting an India call up and that may prompt franchises to land him for a negligible fee. Apart from these five, the likes Azharuddeen, Shreevats Goswami, Harvik Desai and some overseas uncapped options also will be an option for franchises to add as cover for their teams.