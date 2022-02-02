IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1 Crore Base Price

Bengaluru, February 2: The Indian Premier League released the final list of players for the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.
A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction event and among the list will feature 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players belonging to Associate Nations.
With the addition of two new teams, 10 teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will be bidding for some of the biggest cricketing names in the mega auction.
While 48 players have chosen to place themselves in INR 2 crore, there are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore and 33 players are on the list of cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With 2 Crore Base Price
The remaining players have placed themselves in the INR 75 Lac, INR 50 Lac, INR 40 Lac, INR 30 Lac and INR 20 Lac base price brackets respectively.
As the two-day IPL 2022 Auction event approaches, myKhel compiles a list of players that have registered themselves with INR 1 Crore base price, featuring the former IPL stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, David Miller and T Natarajan among 29 others.
|Player No.
|Set No.
|Name
|Age
|Specialism
|Country
|Capped/Uncapped/Associate
|12
|2
|David Miller
|32
|Batsman
|South Africa
|Capped
|14
|2
|Manish Pandey
|32
|Batsman
|India
|Capped
|21
|3
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|24
|All-rounder
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|24
|3
|Mohammad Nabi
|37
|All-rounder
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|27
|3
|Nitish Rana
|28
|All-rounder
|India
|Capped
|35
|4
|Wriddhiman Saha
|37
|Wicketkeeper
|India
|Capped
|40
|5
|Prasidh Krishna
|26
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|42
|5
|T Natarajan
|30
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|52
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|27
|Spinner
|India
|Capped
|99
|12
|Marnus Labuschagne
|27
|Batsman
|Australia
|Capped
|101
|12
|Aiden Markram
|27
|Batsman
|South Africa
|Capped
|104
|12
|Ajinkya Rahane
|33
|Batsman
|India
|Capped
|112
|13
|Liam Livingstone
|28
|All-rounder
|England
|Capped
|115
|13
|Odean Smith
|25
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|116
|13
|Jayant Yadav
|32
|All-rounder
|India
|Capped
|128
|15
|Piyush Chawla
|33
|Spinner
|India
|Capped
|131
|15
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|32
|Spinner
|South Africa
|Capped
|163
|19
|Devon Conway
|30
|Batsman
|New Zealand
|Capped
|169
|19
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|33
|Batsman
|South Africa
|Capped
|177
|20
|Sherfane Rutherford
|23
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|178
|20
|Daniel Sams
|29
|All-rounder
|Australia
|Capped
|179
|20
|Mitchell Santner
|30
|All-rounder
|New Zealand
|Capped
|190
|21
|Joshua Philippe
|24
|Wicketkeeper
|Australia
|Capped
|198
|22
|Tymal Mills
|29
|Fast Bowler
|England
|Capped
|201
|22
|Andrew Tye
|35
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
|264
|29
|Rilee Rossouw
|32
|Batsman
|South Africa
|Capped
|270
|30
|Roston Chase
|30
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|273
|30
|Moises Henriques
|35
|All-rounder
|Australia
|Capped
|285
|31
|Riley Meredith
|25
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
|349
|38
|Kedar Jadhav
|37
|All-rounder
|India
|Capped
|414
|45
|Colin De Grandhomme
|35
|All-rounder
|New Zealand
|Capped
|415
|45
|James Faulkner
|31
|All-rounder
|Australia
|Capped
|420
|45
|Darcy Short
|31
|All-rounder
|Australia
|Capped
