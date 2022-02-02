Cricket
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1 Crore Base Price

By
Ajinkya Rahane, T Natarajan and David Miller are among 33 players with base price of INR 1 Crore for the IPL 2022 Auction
Ajinkya Rahane, T Natarajan and David Miller are among 33 players with base price of INR 1 Crore for the IPL 2022 Auction

Bengaluru, February 2: The Indian Premier League released the final list of players for the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction event and among the list will feature 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players belonging to Associate Nations.

With the addition of two new teams, 10 teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will be bidding for some of the biggest cricketing names in the mega auction.

While 48 players have chosen to place themselves in INR 2 crore, there are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore and 33 players are on the list of cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

The remaining players have placed themselves in the INR 75 Lac, INR 50 Lac, INR 40 Lac, INR 30 Lac and INR 20 Lac base price brackets respectively.

As the two-day IPL 2022 Auction event approaches, myKhel compiles a list of players that have registered themselves with INR 1 Crore base price, featuring the former IPL stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, David Miller and T Natarajan among 29 others.

Player No. Set No. Name Age Specialism Country Capped/Uncapped/Associate
12 2 David Miller 32 Batsman South Africa Capped
14 2 Manish Pandey 32 Batsman India Capped
21 3 Wanindu Hasaranga 24 All-rounder Sri Lanka Capped
24 3 Mohammad Nabi 37 All-rounder Afghanistan Capped
27 3 Nitish Rana 28 All-rounder India Capped
35 4 Wriddhiman Saha 37 Wicketkeeper India Capped
40 5 Prasidh Krishna 26 Fast Bowler India Capped
42 5 T Natarajan 30 Fast Bowler India Capped
52 6 Kuldeep Yadav 27 Spinner India Capped
99 12 Marnus Labuschagne 27 Batsman Australia Capped
101 12 Aiden Markram 27 Batsman South Africa Capped
104 12 Ajinkya Rahane 33 Batsman India Capped
112 13 Liam Livingstone 28 All-rounder England Capped
115 13 Odean Smith 25 All-rounder West Indies Capped
116 13 Jayant Yadav 32 All-rounder India Capped
128 15 Piyush Chawla 33 Spinner India Capped
131 15 Tabraiz Shamsi 32 Spinner South Africa Capped
163 19 Devon Conway 30 Batsman New Zealand Capped
169 19 Rassie Van Der Dussen 33 Batsman South Africa Capped
177 20 Sherfane Rutherford 23 All-rounder West Indies Capped
178 20 Daniel Sams 29 All-rounder Australia Capped
179 20 Mitchell Santner 30 All-rounder New Zealand Capped
190 21 Joshua Philippe 24 Wicketkeeper Australia Capped
198 22 Tymal Mills 29 Fast Bowler England Capped
201 22 Andrew Tye 35 Fast Bowler Australia Capped
264 29 Rilee Rossouw 32 Batsman South Africa Capped
270 30 Roston Chase 30 All-rounder West Indies Capped
273 30 Moises Henriques 35 All-rounder Australia Capped
285 31 Riley Meredith 25 Fast Bowler Australia Capped
349 38 Kedar Jadhav 37 All-rounder India Capped
414 45 Colin De Grandhomme 35 All-rounder New Zealand Capped
415 45 James Faulkner 31 All-rounder Australia Capped
420 45 Darcy Short 31 All-rounder Australia Capped
Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 12:27 [IST]
