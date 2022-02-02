IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1 Crore Base Price

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction event and among the list will feature 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players belonging to Associate Nations.

With the addition of two new teams, 10 teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will be bidding for some of the biggest cricketing names in the mega auction.

While 48 players have chosen to place themselves in INR 2 crore, there are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore and 33 players are on the list of cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With 2 Crore Base Price

The remaining players have placed themselves in the INR 75 Lac, INR 50 Lac, INR 40 Lac, INR 30 Lac and INR 20 Lac base price brackets respectively.

As the two-day IPL 2022 Auction event approaches, myKhel compiles a list of players that have registered themselves with INR 1 Crore base price, featuring the former IPL stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, David Miller and T Natarajan among 29 others.

Player No. Set No. Name Age Specialism Country Capped/Uncapped/Associate 12 2 David Miller 32 Batsman South Africa Capped 14 2 Manish Pandey 32 Batsman India Capped 21 3 Wanindu Hasaranga 24 All-rounder Sri Lanka Capped 24 3 Mohammad Nabi 37 All-rounder Afghanistan Capped 27 3 Nitish Rana 28 All-rounder India Capped 35 4 Wriddhiman Saha 37 Wicketkeeper India Capped 40 5 Prasidh Krishna 26 Fast Bowler India Capped 42 5 T Natarajan 30 Fast Bowler India Capped 52 6 Kuldeep Yadav 27 Spinner India Capped 99 12 Marnus Labuschagne 27 Batsman Australia Capped 101 12 Aiden Markram 27 Batsman South Africa Capped 104 12 Ajinkya Rahane 33 Batsman India Capped 112 13 Liam Livingstone 28 All-rounder England Capped 115 13 Odean Smith 25 All-rounder West Indies Capped 116 13 Jayant Yadav 32 All-rounder India Capped 128 15 Piyush Chawla 33 Spinner India Capped 131 15 Tabraiz Shamsi 32 Spinner South Africa Capped 163 19 Devon Conway 30 Batsman New Zealand Capped 169 19 Rassie Van Der Dussen 33 Batsman South Africa Capped 177 20 Sherfane Rutherford 23 All-rounder West Indies Capped 178 20 Daniel Sams 29 All-rounder Australia Capped 179 20 Mitchell Santner 30 All-rounder New Zealand Capped 190 21 Joshua Philippe 24 Wicketkeeper Australia Capped 198 22 Tymal Mills 29 Fast Bowler England Capped 201 22 Andrew Tye 35 Fast Bowler Australia Capped 264 29 Rilee Rossouw 32 Batsman South Africa Capped 270 30 Roston Chase 30 All-rounder West Indies Capped 273 30 Moises Henriques 35 All-rounder Australia Capped 285 31 Riley Meredith 25 Fast Bowler Australia Capped 349 38 Kedar Jadhav 37 All-rounder India Capped 414 45 Colin De Grandhomme 35 All-rounder New Zealand Capped 415 45 James Faulkner 31 All-rounder Australia Capped 420 45 Darcy Short 31 All-rounder Australia Capped