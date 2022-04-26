IPL 2022: Best time for MS to come for batting is from 15th over onwards: CSK coach Stephen Fleming

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Following the game, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that the best time for MS Dhoni to come out to bat was from the 15th over onwards. After Dhawan's knock guided Punjab to 187/4, Chennai failed to chase it down, despite Ambati Rayudu's 39-ball 78.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, coach Fleming said, "We lost a wicket in the 13th over, pretty close to when we have seen MS Dhoni come in the last 13 years. We had this discussion a lot, MS' best time is from about 15 overs onwards and Jadeja has played some good innings for us from the stage, and we don't throw that out based on 1-2 games."

Talking about the match, Fleming said that in high-scoring games like CSK's match against PBKS, there are always twists and turns. Adding that PBKS finished well, Fleming said, "For the majority of the innings, we were in control. But they (Punjab Kings) finished reall well.

"It was just a case of icing that and getting that down and I think a little padding around the glove. It was the same hand that was broken sometime back, so it is still pretty tender and a knock like that can obviously cause some damage. But fortunately for us, it settled down he batted well," said Fleming.

Meanwhile talking about all rounder Moeen Ali, who is out due to an injury to his ankle, said the England player is his recover period. "X-rays revealed there was no fracture, which is good. We are hopeful that the recovery will be quick, given that there is no fracture," stated Fleming.

Following the game, Punjab Kings is placed sixth on the points table with eight points from eight games. Meanwhile defending champions Chennai Super Kings are languishing at ninth spot with just two wins from eight games.