IPL 2022: CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

With MS Dhoni-led back as the captain, CSK hoped for a change in fortune but the defending champions have lacked consistency this season. The Yellow Brigade has lost seven games out of ten and has been eliminated from the playoffs race. The franchise, however, would now be looking to play for pride in the remaining games and spoil the fate of other teams.

Delhi Capitals returned to the winning ways when they prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs to keep themselves in the contention. The Rishabh Pant-led side, which has 10 points in as many games, will be hoping to win at least three of their remaining four matches to stay in the playoffs race.

The Capitals seem to have found the rhythm back with their comprehensive victory over SRH as they posted a big total with the bat and successfully defended it. The win will give the side the right amount of confidence going into the next game.

For CSK, their batting was a major letdown in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they failed to score a little over 50 in the death overs and lost the game. Despite having a fine start in the playoffs, CSK batters lost the plot in the middle overs following which RCB bowlers kept mounting the pressure by picking up wickets at regular intervals which dented their chances badly.

So, here are all the details on the CSK vs DC game such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction:

Squads Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. Playing XIs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana DC: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed Dream 11 Fantasy Picks Team 1: David Warner (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Simarjeet Singh. Team 2: Devon Conway (captain), Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Rovman Powell (vice-captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed. Prediction Delhi Capitals covered all the bases in the previous game en route to their big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad while Chennai Super Kings squandered their chances in the run chase. Going with the current form of the teams, Delhi look favourite to win this game.