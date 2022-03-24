IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: MS Dhoni, Rayudu, Narine eye big milestones

The MS Dhoni-led CSK will have an edge over KKR in the head to head over the years but that will not automatically translate into win on the field as these two protagonists have played out intense matches over the years.

The CSK will be eager to give Dhoni a fitting farewell with a trophy and they would be looking to make a strong beginning to the IPL 2022.

This could be the final season for Dhoni as the active Super Kings player and he could move to a more behind the door role after the IPL 15.

So, here are some details about head to head record between CSK and KKR and a host of individual records that will give us a fare idea about the teams’ standings.

1 CSK vs KKR head to head

The Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 26 times in the IPL over the years. The Dhoni-led side has a clear advantage with 17 wins against KKR’s 8. There was one match ended in no-result.

2 CSK vs KKR in IPL 2021

Chennai and Kolkata faced off against each other 3 times in IPL 2021 — twice in league stage and once in the final. The CSK emerged winner on all three occasions.

2 CSK vs KKR: Stats & Records

CSK’s highest score vs KKR: 220

KKR’s highest score vs CSK: 202

CSK’s lowest score vs KKR: 114

KKR’s lowest score vs CSK: 108

CSK’s highest total ever: 246/5 vs RR



CSK’s lowest total ever: 79 all out vs MI

KKR’s highest total ever: 245/6 vs PBKS

KKR’s lowest total ever: 67 all out vs MI

CSK’s Highest margin of victory (runs): 97 runs vs PBKS

KKR’s Highest margin of victory (runs): 140 runs vs RCB

3 CSK Individual records

Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 124 wickets

Highest individual score: 127 by M Vijay

Highest strike-rate: 153.73 by Moeen Ali

Most 50s: 33 by Suresh Raina

Most 100s: 2 each by Shane Watson, M Vijay, Suresh Raina, Michael Hussey.

Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187

Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422

Most runs in a season: M Hussey: 733

Most ducks: Suresh Raina: 8

Best bowling: 5/16 by Ravindra Jadeja

Best economy: Muttiah Muralitharan: 6.37

Most wickets in a season: Dwayne Bravo: 32

Hat-trick: L Balaji, M Ntini

Most catches: Suresh Raina: 95

Most matches: MS Dhoni: 182

Highest partnership: 181: Shane Watson/Faf du Plessis.

4 KKR Individual records

Most runs: Gautam Gambhir: 3035 runs

Most wickets: Sunil Narine: 143 wickets

Highest individual score: 158 by Brendon McCullum

Highest strike-rate: 180.82 by Andre Russell

Most 50s: 27 by Gautam Gambhir

Most 100s: 1 by Brendon McCullum.

Most 6s: Andre Russell: 139

Most 4s: Gautam Gambhir: 352

Most runs in a season: Robin Uthappa: 660

Most ducks: Gautam Gambhir: 10

Best bowling: 5/15 by Andre Russell

Best economy: Iqbal Abdulla: 6.58

Most wickets in a season: Sunil Narine: 24

Hat-trick: Sunil Narine

Most catches: Manoj Tiwary: 30

Most matches: Sunil Narine: 134

Highest partnership: 184: Gautam Gambhir/Chris Lynn

5 Upcoming milestones

1 MS Dhoni of CSK requires 254 runs to enter the 500-run club in the IPL. Currently, Dhoni has 4746 runs from 220 matches.

2 CSK’s Ambati Rayudu needs 84 runs to enter the 4000-run club in the IPL. Rayudu now has 3916 runs from 175 matches.

3 CSK’s Dwayne Bravo has 167 wickets 151 matches and needs 4 more wickets to go past Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) as the IPL’s highest wicket-taker.

4 KKR’s Sunil Narine (143 wickets) needs 7 more wickets to enter the 150-wicket club. So far 5 bowlers have achieved this feat — Lasith Malinga (170), Dwayne Bravo (167), Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150).