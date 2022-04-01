IPL 2022: CSK vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants ace 211 chase; Chennai Super Kings shocked

Chasing a massive 211, Lucknow Super Giants needed a flying start and their openers did exactly that as captain KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock hit Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande for boundaries to notch up a 50- run partnership in the fifth over.

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and off-spinner Moeen Ali also couldn't dislodge both the openers and Quinton de Kock went on to score his half-century.

Dwaine Pretorius dismissed KL Rahul for 40 off 26 balls as Lucknow lost their first wicket on 99.

1

53616

In the next over, CSK got another breakthrough as Tushar Deshpande got the wicket of Manish Pandey for 5 to leave LSG at 106/2.

The wicket-keeper batter de Kock was joined by Evin Lewis and the duo kept the scoreboard moving. But Pretorius got his second wicket dismissing de Kock for 61 from 45 balls as Lucknow lost their third wicket for 139.

Deepak Hooda joined Lewis in the middle and the duo took LSG's total beyond the 150-run mark in the 16th over. Just when the partnership started to look threatening experienced Dwayne Bravo removed Hooda caught by Jadeja as LSG lost their fourth wicket for 171.

With 34 runs needed off the last two overs, Ayush Badoni started off with a six of the first ball and Lewis notched up his half-century off 23 balls. LSG scored 25 runs in the 19th over bowled by Shivam Dube.

With only 9 runs needed off the last over Ayush Badoni wrapped up the match in style as Lucknow chased down the target in 19.3 overs to register their first win in IPL.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul won the toss and put Chennai Super Kings to bat. Robin Uthappa started off brilliantly hitting consecutive boundaries to Avesh Khan in the very first two balls of the match.

The defending champions scored 14 runs in the first over of the match. Uthappa gave a similar treatment to Dushmanta Chameera hitting him six and a four in the second over of the match as CSK put on 26 runs for the first two overs.

Lucknow needed a wicket and Ravi Bishnoi's direct hit helped his side get the first breakthrough as he ran out Ruturaj Gaikwad for 1. CSK lost their first wicket for 28.

Moeen Ali walked in to bat and batted in a similar aggressive way as Uthappa to take CSK's total beyond the 50-run mark in the fifth over. The Karnataka lad hammered Andrew Tye for 18 runs in the over.

In the last over of the powerplay, Moeen Ali smashed Krunal Pandya to 16 runs. CSK scored 73 runs for the loss of one wicket in six overs. Uthappa went on to notch up his half-century in just 25 balls.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi once again was the catalyst in getting Lucknow Super Giants the breakthrough as he got the crucial wicket of dangerous Uthappa for 50 off 27 balls hitting eight boundaries and one six.

Shivam Dube walked into bat with Moeen Ali and the duo took the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the tenth over.

Avesh Khan broke the partnership to give Lucknow much needed breakthrough as the pacer dismissed Moeen Ali for 35 off 22 balls.

Ambati Rayudu walked in to bat and ensured that the run-rate never went down. Rayudu and Dube helped CSK cross the 150-run mark in just 15.2 overs.

The 60-run partnership was broken by Bishnoi as he cleaned up Rayudu for 27 from 20 balls. Ravindra Jadeja joined Dube in the middle and the duo marched on. Shivam Dube was dismissed just one run short of his fifty as Avesh dismissed him for 49 off 30 balls caught by Evin Lewis with Chennai losing its fifth wicket for 189.

Dube's dismissal brought Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the crease and the talisman started off hitting by hitting a six and a four of the first two balls to take CSK's total to 199/5 in 19 overs.

CSK crossed the 200-run mark in the 20th over but Andrew Tye dismissed Jadeja for 17 and in the next ball dismissed Dwaine Pretorius for a golden duck and a boundary of the last ball by Dhoni helped Chennai put on 210/7 in 20 overs.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 16 from six balls.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 210/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Shivam Dube 49; Ravi Bishnoi 2/24, Avesh Khan 2/38) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 211/4 in 19.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 61, Evin Lewis 55 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2/31) by 6 wickets.