IPL 2022, CSK vs MI Stats And Records Preview: Dhoni, Bumrah, Rohit, Rayudu, Uthappa approach big milestones

MI have been eliminated from the IPL 2022 while the CSK are hanging from the thread of improbable mathematical calculations in the race to the playoffs.

So, in reality there is not much for the teams to gain from this match from a collective point of view. But that should not be a deterrnt for players from dishing out exciting brand of cricket.

ALSO READ: CSK VS MI DREAM11, MATCH PREDICTION

But some players can achieve a few proud personal milestones and here we are giving a list of approaching milestones from the CSK vs MI match.

1. CSK vs MI Head to head record

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have played each other 33 times. MI have a clear edge with 19 wins against CSK’s 14 victories. Mumbai are a rare side that has a better head to head record against Chennai. But in the last match, CSK defeated MI by 3 wickets.

CSK’s Highest Total: 218

CSK’s Lowest Total: 79

MI’s Highest Total: 219

MI’s lowest total: 136.

2. CSK Stats in the IPL

Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR

Lowest Total: 79 all out vs MI

Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs

Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127

Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33

Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2

Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187

Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 136

Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16

Highest Partnership: 181: Faf du Plessis / Shane Watson

3. MI Stats in the IPL

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4912

Highest Individual Score: 114 by Sanath Jayasuriya

Most centuries: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya — All 1 each.

Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 33

Most Sixes: Kieron Pollard: 257

Most Fours: Rohit Sharma: 435

Most Wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170

Best Bowling: 6/12 by Alzarri Joseph

Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma vs KKR in 2012.

4. CSK vs MI Approaching milestones

1. CSK batter Ambati Rayudu is 8 fours away from completing 150 fours for the Super Kings.

2. CSK middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu needs 3 more fours to complete 350 fours in the IPL.

3. CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo can reach 100 fours for CSK if he gets selected and hit 3 fours against MI.

4. CSK batter Robin Uthappa is 49 runs away from completing 5000 runs in the IPL

5. CSK captain MS Dhoni requires 91 runs to reach the 5000-run milestone in the IPL.

6. CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali is just 2 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in the IPL.

7. MI captain Rohit Sharma is 86 runs away from reaching the 5000 runs mark for Mumbai franchise.

8. MI batter Kieron Pollard can complete 4000 runs for the franchise if he scores 85 more runs.

9. MI batter Ishan Kishan needs 23 more runs to overtake Hardik Pandya as the 6th highest run-getter for the team. Hardik has 1476 runs while Kishan has 1454 runs in the IPL.

10. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah needs 5 more wickets to overtake Harbhajan Singh as the second most successful bowler for the team. Bumrah now has 143 wickets while Harbhajan has taken 147 wickets for MI.