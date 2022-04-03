IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Toss and Playing 11: Chennai Super Kings invite Punjab Kings to bat

While defending champions Chennai are yet to register a win this season, having fallen to back-to-back defeats, Punjab Kings endured a mix start, with a win and a loss under their belt so far.

On Sunday, after winning his first toss, new CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja elected to bowl first against the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings.

CSK have gotten off to their worst ever start, falling to two back-to-back defeats. Speaking at the toss, Jadeja said its too early to hit the panic button. "We're an experienced team. We back each and every member. We want to keep things simple and the boys know what to do when they're under the pump. We'll just go out there and give our hundred percent. One change: Jordan replaces Tushar," said Jadeja.

Meanwhile after being asked to bat, PBKS skipper Mayank said it looked like a good batting surface. "I think it looks like a good batting wicket. We want to put a good total and use the scoreboard pressure. We want to play some aggressive cricket. We'll have off days like but don't want to think too much about it. We have Vaibhav and Jitesh for Harpreet Brar and Raj Bawa," said Mayank.

Heading into Sunday's game, Chennai are currently place eight on the points table with no points to their name. Meanwhile Punjab are place a rung above them on seventh with two points from as many games.

In the head-to-head record, CSK are the favourites having won on 16 occasions in the 26 meetings so far. On the other hand, PBKS have ten wins over Chennai. In their last five encounters in the IPL, Chennai have won 3 and Punjab have two wins to their name.

CSK vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora