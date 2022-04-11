IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Rayudu, Karthik and Kohli close in on milestones

Ravindra Jadeja has had a poor start to his captaincy reign at CSK, having lost all the four matches so far this season. The defending champions have lost to to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent match.

Now, it will be the turn of a player, who once won titles with them to pile on the misery as Faf du Plessis leads a confident RCB to face CSK, having led the side to 3 wins in 4 matches as skipper of the Bangalore-based franchise, his first captaincy stint in IPL.

RCB lost their campaign opener against PBKS despite defending a huge total, but the bowlers stepped up their performance as the team secured back-to-back 3 wins against KKR, Rajasthan Royals and most recently versus record champions Mumbai Indians.

However, RCB will be up against a side, who they have had a poor history against in IPL. And will be facing them at the venue, where they both have had a mixed luck.

Now, we take a look at the head-to-head, stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of CSK vs RCB: