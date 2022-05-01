IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pre-Match Comments: Williamson invites Dhoni to bat first

Toss Update: Sunriers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson yet again won a toss and invited CSK skipper MS Dhoni, yes that's right, to bat first. MSD is back as Chennai captain after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy duties owing to poor performances.

Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report, said, "We're back at the MCA stadium in Pune and we're playing on the same pitch that was used a couple of nights ago. It turned out to be a slow track, it was difficult for the batters to time when the bowlers were on the slower side. It was gripping and the pitch was spongy - but today, the grass has been shaved off and the soli has been rolled, so there will not be spongy bounce and there might be less grip, it isn't as abrasive either and so should come to the bat better. Batting first might not be a bad idea on this track."

After winning the toss, SRH skipper Williamson said, "We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportuntiy as a team. We are playing with the same team."

Back as CSK captain, MS Dhon said, "You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. (Dwayne) Bravo and (Shivam) Dube are out. Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh are in."

Playing XIs:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.