IPL 2022: DC vs KKR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Delhi invite Kolkata to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

Electing to bowl first, Pant said at the toss, "I think the wicket is looking slightly on the drier side and dew might come in later. Strenghth has been that we back each other throughout the tournament. Two changes: Khaleel pulled his hamstring so he's out and Sarfaraz out and Mitch and Sakariya come in.

Meanwhile, Iyer said, "I would want to bowl as well. At Wankhede the chasing team has done better. I'm thankful as well cause dew factor has gone out of play. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility and finish off the game themselves, rather than wait for someone else to come in and win it. Three changes: Finch, Rana and Indrajith come in and Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Billings are out."

While Chetan Sakariya makes his debut for Delhi, B Indrajith and Harshit Rana debut for Kolkata. In the pitch report, Kevin Pietersen said, "Today's game will be played on the same pitch as last night's game. The bowler's need to produce this evening cause the batsmen will be licking their lips!"

Both sides head into the match on the back of losses. While Knights will be desperate to turn their season around after four consecutive losses, Delhi will look to quickly forget their previous game, where they lost to the Rajasthan Royals.

The Capitals enter Thursday's match on the back of a controversy-packed loss against the Royals. After a final over no-ball drama unfolded, which saw assistant coach Pravin Amre being handed a one-match ban, Rishabh Pant will look to quickly put it behind and pocket an imporant win.

In the ongoing IPL edition, both Capitals and Knight Riders are currently placed in the bottom half of the table, and with the season entering the business half of the league, the two sides will be desperate to collect two important points.

Capitals head into the game with three wins and four losses to their name. Meanwhile former champions Knight Riders head into the game with five wins and three losses so far.

In their previous meeting this season, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals handed Knights a 44-run thrashing.

DC vs KKR Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, B Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana