IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Delhi invite Punjab to bat

Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19: One more DC foreign player positive ahead of PBKS match

After winning the toss in Mumbai, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS to bat first.

The match has already been in the news for a while now after the Delhi Capitals camp suffered a covid-19 outbreak. The match was scheduled to be held in Pune, but due to the positive cases, it was shifted to Brabourne Stadium.

Capitals were dealt another blow just hours prior to the match against Punjab Kings. After Rapid Antigen Tests had been conducted on Wednesday morning, one more player tested positive, making it the the sixth positive case of the DC camp. Tim Seifert was the player who tested positive after Mitchell Marsh.

But after second round of covid tests returned negative on Wednesday, the match got the green signal to go ahead.

Meanwhile, on the field, Delhi haven't had a favourable season so far, having lost three matches and won two out of the five games played so far. On the other hand, Punjab have played six games so far, and have won three and lost three. Both sides head into the match on the back of losses.

In the pitch report ahead of the start of the game, Simon Doull said, "Same pitch as the KKR vs RR match. The pitch is absolutely beautiful and boundaries are short. It might be a touch drier. It looks like a 180-190 surface."

DC vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Playing XIs: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabha Pant (C & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Capitals Playing XIs: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh