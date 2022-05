IPL 2022: DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rishabh Pant-led Capitals suffered a narrow six-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game. Kane Williamson's Sunrisers have also suffered two consecutive losses after five victories on the bounce and the Orange Army will be looking to return to winning ways.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had a stop-start kind of campaign this year. They started with a lot of promise but haven't been as consistent in their performance. Against a quality Sunrisers pace attack, the Capitals will have their tasks cut out as they require two crucial points. Delhi Capitals' star opener David Warner will be up against his previous franchise and the Aussie would be looking to put his best foot forward.

Sunrisers had a forgettable bowling performance against Chennai Super Kings as the defending champions posted a mammoth 202/2 after being put in to bat first. SRH batters also failed to live up to the expectations in the previous game and ended up on the losing side.

So, here are details of the DC vs SRH match such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc.

Squads Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik (vc), Shardul Thakur, Marco Jansen. Team 2: Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (wk) (vc), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad look more balanced side and the fact that they've won two games on the trot the Orange Army isn't going to end up on the winning side for the third time. Hence, our prediction is that SRH will come out victorious in this game.