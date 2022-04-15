IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for COVID-19, team skips training session

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," an official IPL statement said on Friday.

As per reports, the Delhi Capitals players are awaiting their test results and didn't leave the team hotel for their scheduled practice session at 5 pm today. The Rishabh Pant-led side will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (April 16) in the second doubleheader of the day.

Farhart has in the past served as the lead physiotherapist of the Indian men's national cricket team between August 2015 and July 2019. He left the role after the end of India's campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The COVID threat has increased in the last few days after the positivity rate for the deadly pandemic has started picking up. With cases gradually rising, this could be another challenge to the league which will conclude on May 26.

Earlier last year, the tournament was suspended halfway after teams were hit by the second wave in May. The second phase of the tournament was later shifted to the UAE in the month of September.

The BCCI is staging its flagship domestic T20 tournament across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune to minimise the risk of COVID-19. However, the play-offs will be played outside the state.