Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Didn't realise how good Moeen Ali was until he joined CSK: Mike Hussey

By Pti

Mumbai, April 3: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is blown away by Moeen Ali's batting talent and he only realised the Englishman's prowess when he joined the CSK squad last year.

While speaking about Moeen Ali's batting on Star Sports, Hussey said, "Moeen Ali, honestly, is an unbelievable player. I only watched him closely for the first time when he joined the CSK squad in the last season.

"So, I didn't realise how good a player he actually is. He's a beautiful batsman, a graceful player. Just the way he times the cricket ball is fantastic."

'We are certainly not panicking'

When asked why doesn't CSK team display any semblance of panic despite defeats in back-to-back IPL games, Hussey said, "It's been one of the traits of CSK over the years. Obviously, MS Dhoni who's captained the team for a long time and Stephen Fleming, the coach, are very calm and collected characters all the time.

"The first couple of games didn't go as per the plans but we are certainly not panicking as these are early stages," Hussey said.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 11 April 3 2022, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Punjab
Predict Now
Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 16:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments