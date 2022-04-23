IPL 2022: 'Dinesh Karthik has conquered his mind, he is the X-factor for RCB,' says Mohammad Kaif

Praising Karthik's sublime run in the ongoing IPL 2022, the former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif claimed the Tamil Nadu cricketer is looking in sublime touch because he has conquered the battle with his mind.

Kaif also maintained that Karthik never had the dearth of talent ever since he made his India debut in 2004 but it was his inconsistency that kept him away from the national side. However, it is his strong will and determination which is helping Karthik showcase his X-factor.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Kaif said, "This is his own fight, he wants to overcome his mind. He's always had the talent and that's why he debuted for India in 2004. It was for this very reason that he remained in the eyes of the selectors, but he could not retain his spot in the national side due to his inconsistency. What he's doing now, is making every game count. He's now conquered the battle in his brain and that is why he's scoring heavily. He has the X factor and this time he is showcasing it."

Former India captain Ravi Shastri reckons the hunger to score runs at this age has kept Karthik going and claimed the right-handed batter is picking up the length better than most players younger than him. Karthik has emerged as a force to reckon with in the most exciting season of the IPL and putting everyone in awe with his outrageous batting performances.

Shastri credits the clarity of thought and the hunger to score runs for the senior Indian cricketer's terrific performances with the bat this year.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, "He's getting into great positions to play the shots, he knows what exactly his role is. He's moving early, he's anticipating what the bowler is going to do. What he's doing extremely well this year is the anticipation which is turning out to be dead right on 90 per cent of the time and that makes a difference. He's outsmarting the bowlers, he's one step ahead of them. The clarity and thought process is very positive and that's making the difference. He has the experience, he's fit like anyone else, but what's great to see is the hunger to score runs. I must say, that at his age, he's picking up the length better than most players even younger than him."