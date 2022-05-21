IPL 2022: Emerging talents must be picked for India's T20 series against South Africa, says experts

Over the years, we have seen several newcomers impressing the selectors with their imperious efforts and eventually getting national call-ups.

The IPL 2022 edition has not been any different because several uncapped players have left an indelible mark with their performance and must have drawn the attention of the national selectors with their consistent show.

In its bid to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, India will host South Africa for a five-match-T20I series in June.

The first match of the series will act as a platform for Team India to chase an all-time 13-0 T20I winning record and become an all-time great team in this format.

India Squad for South Africa T20I Series (Predicted): Focus on Umran Malik, Karthik, Sanju Samson

Experts reckon that a few of the emerging players should get their maiden India call-up.

Many believe that young uncapped Indian players such as Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh should be rewarded for their fantastic show in IPL 2022 by getting an India call-up.

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara is impressed with Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik and predicted that the pacer from Jammu is going to play for India.

Speaking on Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022, Lara said, "Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fidel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play."

Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar could just not stop gushing about Umran Malik's pace and accuracy throughout IPL 2022 and the little master wants the right-arm seamer in the Indian squad as soon as possible.

"Umran Malik has been very-very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy that's impressed me the most. A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries.

"If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he will be pretty much an unplayable bowler. He's going to play for India. He should be in that Indian squad for the one-off Test and the ODI series against England," Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Punjab Kings left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's ability to bowl the ball of his choice with sheer accuracy.

Harbhajan opined that Arshdeep should be getting an India call-up sooner rather than later.

IPL 2022: Arshdeep Singh will play for India sooner rather than later: Harbhajan Singh

"The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he flourishes more often than not during tense moments.

"There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments. The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to. This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this calibre should get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later."