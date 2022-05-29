IPL 2022 Final: BCCI sets Guinness World record with largest cricket jersey

During the closing ceremony a giant jersey with the logos of all ten teams was put on display. The jersey, which is 66 x 44 meters set the Guinness World record for the largest white jersey.

At the closing ceremony, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was handed a document by representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records. The document was handed over to Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The white jersey which had the logos of ten teams also had the number 15 embossed on it, marking the 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League. The world's largest cricket jersey was unveiled at the world's largest cricket stadium - the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the closing ceremony, which is being held after a gap of three years, saw Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire as AR Rahman and Neeti Mohan marked the occasion with a memorable show. The closing ceremony was last held in 2019. In front of packed stadium - with over a lakh in attendance - the closing ceremony entertained the crowd ahead of the big title clash.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Titans.

After electing to bowl, Rajasthan struggled to get going as they toiled to 130/9.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul. On a day when wickets kept tumbling, Jos Buttler top scored with 39 off 35. Titans need 131 runs to clinch their maiden IPL title.

While inaugural champions Rajasthan are looking to pick up their second IPL title, newcomers Titans are hoping to pull off a fairytale finish with their maiden title in their debut season.