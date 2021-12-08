IPL 2022: Five players who could be bought back by old teams in the IPL mega auction

1. Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The RCB had let Harshal Patel go despite him bagging the Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 by a mile. Now, the pacer has also become an India cricketer, courtesy his debut T20I series against New Zealand at home last month. The changed profile will command a higher asking price in the auction but the Royal Challengers could be very keen to buy back their best bowler in IPL 2021.

2. Jason Holder (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Holder joined the SRH a bit late but made quite an impact for the franchise. Holder made important contributions with both bat and ball whenever Sunrisers managed to eke out a win in the IPL 2021 Stage 2 in the UAE. He took 16 wickets from 8 matches and his economy of 7.7 too was quite impressive. The Sunrisers would like to have this premier all-rounder from West Indies back in their hut for IPL 2022 and he still does not command the price tag of a Ben Stokes or Rashid Khan in auction but can chip in as mightily as the other two.

3. Rahul Chahar (Mumbai Indians)

Chahar did not have a very productive season for Mumbai taking 13 wickets from 11 matches. He was also dropped for a couple of matches by the think tank. Chahar could not make much of an impression in the T20 World Cup 2021 too while getting picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. But despite all that Mumbai might be keen to buy him back in the auction, primarily because of him being a still good leg-spin option in T20s.

4. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

England pacer Archer missed the whole IPL 2021 due to an injury and is not selected for England’s Ashes squad. He is still recovering from an elbow surgery that he had in May earlier this year. Archer had updated that he is at the end of recovery period and could be back to action sooner than later. The Royals will be keenly watching his progress and if Archer is fit enough then RR will in all likelihood make a go for him. Archer is a super fast bowler and a hard hitter down the order. He brings immense value to the team in all aspects and the RR would not miss a chance to get him back. There might not be a huge level of competition for him too this time.

5. Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings)

Robin Uthappa played just four matches for the Super Kings in IPL 2021, replacing Suresh Raina in the 11 during the fag end of the tournament. But he did enough in those matches to keep the interest of CSK management making 115 runs including a fifty at a healthy strike rate of 136. CSK value experience in their den and a fit athlete, Uthappa still can offer a couple of seasons for them. There is no clarity whether the Chennai outfit will rebid for either Suresh Raina or Ambati Rayudu and if not Uthappa can bridge that gap with his good amount of experience in the league. His presence will add a touch of stability to the CSK middle-order.