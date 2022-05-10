Cricket
IPL 2022: Form is temporary, class is forever: Cricket fraternity hail Bumrah's five-for against KKR

By

Mumbai, May 10: Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the one who stole the show despite his team suffering a 52-run loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Though in a losing cause, the Indian pacer pocketed a fifer against the Knights in Mumbai. Bumrah's four-over spell at 5/10 against the Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders is his career-best bowling figure in the T20 format. The sizzling spell from the Indian pacer was hailed by the cricket fraternity.

Lauding Bumrah's show, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, took to Twitter and wrote, "One a kings, always a king. What a phenomenal spell @Jaspritbumrah93, Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai."

Bumrah, who has not had a very impressive Indian Premier League season, arrived late on the stage but his spell against Knights put all doubts at rest. Hailing his return, former Indian batsman, Yuvraj Singh said, "Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93? Form is temporary class is forever Jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022."

Indian spinner Amit Mishra also took to Twitter to hail Bumrah's sizzling spell. Mishra wrote, "There are many ways to drain your energy. One of them is to keep trying attacking a bowler like Bumrah. A proven superstar of Indian cricket once again showed what makes him a trustworthy pacer."

Meanwhile, in the match, Bumrah halted KKR's strong start. After the Knights openers handed the side them a flying start, Bumrah put the brakes with a fifer and restricted KKR to 165/9. But Bumrah's stellar show was undone by the KKR as Pat Cummins three wickets in an over derailed MI.

IPL POINTS TABLE

While KKR kept their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive, Mumbai, who are already out of the playoffs race, fell to their ninth defeat in the ongoing edition. Bumrah, despite ending up on the losing side, was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his stunning figures.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Bumrah's stunning spell:

