IPL 2022: Form is temporary, class is forever: Cricket fraternity hail Bumrah's five-for against KKR

Though in a losing cause, the Indian pacer pocketed a fifer against the Knights in Mumbai. Bumrah's four-over spell at 5/10 against the Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders is his career-best bowling figure in the T20 format. The sizzling spell from the Indian pacer was hailed by the cricket fraternity.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Lauding Bumrah's show, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, took to Twitter and wrote, "One a kings, always a king. What a phenomenal spell @Jaspritbumrah93, Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai."

Bumrah, who has not had a very impressive Indian Premier League season, arrived late on the stage but his spell against Knights put all doubts at rest. Hailing his return, former Indian batsman, Yuvraj Singh said, "Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93? Form is temporary class is forever Jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022."

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Mumbai Indians by 52 runs

Indian spinner Amit Mishra also took to Twitter to hail Bumrah's sizzling spell. Mishra wrote, "There are many ways to drain your energy. One of them is to keep trying attacking a bowler like Bumrah. A proven superstar of Indian cricket once again showed what makes him a trustworthy pacer."

Meanwhile, in the match, Bumrah halted KKR's strong start. After the Knights openers handed the side them a flying start, Bumrah put the brakes with a fifer and restricted KKR to 165/9. But Bumrah's stellar show was undone by the KKR as Pat Cummins three wickets in an over derailed MI.

IPL POINTS TABLE

While KKR kept their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive, Mumbai, who are already out of the playoffs race, fell to their ninth defeat in the ongoing edition. Bumrah, despite ending up on the losing side, was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his stunning figures.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Bumrah's stunning spell:

You just saw why Bumrah is so special. What an over! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2022

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 🤷🏻‍♂️? 😁 form is temporary class is forever 💪 jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and Umran Malik have won man of the match award in the losing cause in IPL 2022 - two spells to remember forever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2022

Once a king, always a king🤴. What a phenomenal spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 🔥 Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai. @mipaltan #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/4Hrf2wIk2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 9, 2022