IPL 2022: Former KKR skipper Eoin Morgan opens up on not being picked in the mega auction

Morgan, who led the Knight Riders to the IPL finals last season, did not find any takers at this year's mega auction and therefore missed out on the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Though the former KKR skipper was at the helm of the Knights, when they pulled off a fairytale comeback to play in the IPL 2021 final, Morgan himself put up an unimpressive show with the bat. With KKR letting him go ahead of the auction in February, Morgan wasn't picked by any franchise.

Speaking to ESPN CricInfo, the England white-ball captain, opened up about not being part of the cash-rich T20 league this season. "I looked at the IPL as a win-win, to be honest. Being there at the biggest tournament in the world is an experience that I've used to my advantage over the years and I've had some great memories and experiences along the way.

"But looking to the rest of the year for us, once I start playing again, it doesn't stop until after the World Cup. I've had a lovely period at home: good family time," Morgan told ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Morgan's former franchise, KKR, being led by Shreyas Iyer this season, got their season underway with a win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener. The Knights are currently placed at second-place on the points table. Out of the five games played so far, the former champions won three and lost two.

In their next encounter the Knights will look to bounce back with a win, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their previous match, when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (April 15).