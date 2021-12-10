IPL 2022; Four uncapped India cricketers who can get big money in mega auction

1. R Sai Kishore

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore came through the Tamil Nadu Premier League ranks and played for Chepauk Super Gillies, Tuti Patriots and Trichy Warriors. He also earned a contract with Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 but never got a chance to play. But ahead of auction, Sai Kishore, a left-arm spinner, has already made headlines, taking 8 wickets from three matches across Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He took three wickets apiece in the SMAT final and VHT Elite Group B matche against Karnataka, to go with a two-wicket haul against Mumbai. Sai Kishore could command a good price in the auction from his base Rs 20 lakh.

2 Shahrukh Khan

Another TNPL product, Shahrukh Khan has proved his big-hitting skills on multiple platforms. The latest in that list was his last ball six to propel Tamil Nadu to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title triumph against Karnataka a couple of weeks back. Shahrukh is a cool customer under pressure and Punjab Kings chose not to retain him and it could open doors for him to a stronger franchise and at a far better price.

3. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul was the second highest run-getter, 13th overall, for Kolkata Knight Riders behind Shubman Gill with 397 runs at a good strike rate of 140 with two fifties. But both Gill and Rahul did not get an extension with the KKR, and Rahul is known to be a solid middle-order batsman who can pace his game as per the match situation. The 30-year-old is an experienced hand in IPL too and there could be some hot bidding for him and he could fetch an attractive price.

4. Ravi Bishnoi

Ahead of the retention process of franchises, Ravi Bishnoi was one of the favourite names tipped to get retained. It was not a wild guess either. For Punjab Kings, the young leg-spinner turned in a fine effort in the IPL 2021. Bishnoi took 12 wickets from 9 matches for the Kings at an economy rate of 6.34, a brilliant effort considering the T20 nature. But that was not enough for him earn a retention from Punjab side. Perhaps, it happened good for him as he is sure to get noticed in the auction action and would be sold to a stronger team in the whole process. He richly deserves it too.