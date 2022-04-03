IPL 2022: GT vs DC: Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson guide Gujarat Titans to second win

It was one of the rare occasions in the early stages of the tournament when a team won by defending a target, both of which happened at the same venue. Credit goes to New Zealand pacer Ferguson - who was playing his first game of the season - and the rest of the Gujarat Titans pacers who kept bowling accurately and didn't give much room to the star-studded Delhi batting line-up to chase down the target of 172.

Gujarat's spin trio of Ferguson, Mohammed Shami (2/30) and captain Hardik Pandya (1/22) didn't allow Delhi batters to open their arms freely which helped the tournament debutants conjure up a clinical win.

The Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first considering the ongoing trend of teams coming out victorious chasing backfired as Delhi batters failed collectively as a unit. Pant (43 off 29) and Lalit Yadav (25 off 22) were the lone bright spot for Delhi in the run chase it was their 61-run partnership that kept the side in the hunt.

Things went haywire as Lalit was run out after getting involved in a mix up with the skipper at the other end. While Pant was dismissed by Ferguson while attempting a flick shot towards the midwicket but found a leading edge.

Rashid Khan was another positive for Gujarat as the Afghanistan spin sensation finished with 1/30 from his quota of four overs.

Earlier in the day, young Shubman Gill, who struck six boundaries and four sixes during his sensational knock, and captain Pandya (31) revived the Gujarat innings with a 65-run partnership for the third wicket after they lost Matthew Wade (1) and Vijay Shankar (13) cheaply after being asked to bat.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/23), Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi in the game. Bowlers were the only positives for coach Ricky Ponting's side.