IPL 2022: GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in a nail-biting encounter with their all-rounder Rahul Tewatia finished for them for their side by hitting back-to-back sixes on the final two deliveries of the 20th over.

Gujarat Titans might have finished the game in the dying moments of the game against Punjab but they were pretty clinical in their performance. Their young India opener Shubman Gill has scored two big fifties (84 and 96) in consecutive games.

The talented right-handed batsman from Punjab showed is showing his class and giving his team a good start. The bowling department has been Gujarat Titans' biggest strength in the ongoing tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also came to winning ways in the tournament as the Kane Williamson-led side defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. Bowling against CSK was the biggest positive for SRH and also the performance of their top-order will give the Orange Army a lot of confidence going against Gujarat.

Let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for GT vs SRH 2022:

1. Squads Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH vs GT Playing XIs SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan GT Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan Team 2: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill (C), Aiden Markram, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan (VC), T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson Team 3: Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami. GT vs SRH Team Prediction Looking at the form and balance of the two teams one feels Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans look like favourites to win the game against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.