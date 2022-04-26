IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Stats And Records Preview: Wankhede Stadium T20 Numbers, Hardik, Gill eye big records

1 Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 records
Matches: 9
Team batting 1st Won: 5
Team batting 2nd Won: 4
Highest Total: 222/2 by RR vs DC
Lowest Total: 131/5 by CSK vs KKR
Highest run-getter: Jos Buttler (RR): 199 runs
Highest wicket-taker: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 7 wickets
Highest Individual Score: 116 by Jos Buttler (RR)
Best Bowling Innings: 4/23, Umesh Yadav of KKR
2 Gujarat Titans record at Wankhede Stadium
The GT has played only one match at this venue so far, their inaugural IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Gujarat outfit won by 5 wickets with just 2 balls remaining.
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad record at Wankhede Stadium
The match against GT will be their first match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.
4 GT vs SRH Approaching milestones
1 GT Captain Hardik Pandya needs 32 runs overcome the run tally of his former coach at MI, Mahela Jayawardene. Hardik has 1771 run while Jayawardene had made 1802 runs.
2 GT batsman Shubman Gill is 9 sixes away from 50 sixes mark in the IPL.
3 GT batsman Rahul Tewatia needs 6 more fours to reach 50 fours mark in the IPL.
4 SRH batsman Nicholas Pooran needs just 1 six to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.
5 SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (151) wickets will be eager to close in on RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal (157 wickets) in the IPL.