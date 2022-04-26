IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Stats And Records Preview: Wankhede Stadium T20 Numbers, Hardik, Gill eye big records

Their previous encounter in the IPL 2022 ended in a rather comfortable win for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the match by 8 wickets. It is also the lone defeat GT have suffered this season so far in the 7 matches they played.

It tells volumes about the Hardik Pandya-led side but in SRH they have a formidable opponent. After a tepid beginning to the IPL 2022, the Hyderabad side has found their mojo and stitched together a run of 5 wins in a row.

But the matured presence of Hardik is a boon for the Titans as he shoulders a lot of responsibility while batting at No 4 and he has also started chipping in with few overs, which augurs well for Team India too in the year of T20 World Cup 2022.

Hardik was happy that he was able to contribute to GT in various capacity.

"Captaincy obviously helps. I'm always a cricketer who loves to take responsibility. I have a bit of understanding of the game having batted for so many years," said the all-rounder.

"You're successful because you have an understanding of the game. Having played so many matches, I'm able to use my experience. So far, so good," Hardik added.

So, on Wednesday (April 27), Hardik will eye a special milestone but some other players too are close to achieving some personal records during the GT vs SRH match. Here is a list.

1 Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 records Matches: 9 Team batting 1st Won: 5 Team batting 2nd Won: 4 Highest Total: 222/2 by RR vs DC Lowest Total: 131/5 by CSK vs KKR Highest run-getter: Jos Buttler (RR): 199 runs Highest wicket-taker: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 7 wickets Highest Individual Score: 116 by Jos Buttler (RR) Best Bowling Innings: 4/23, Umesh Yadav of KKR 2 Gujarat Titans record at Wankhede Stadium The GT has played only one match at this venue so far, their inaugural IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Gujarat outfit won by 5 wickets with just 2 balls remaining. 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad record at Wankhede Stadium The match against GT will be their first match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. 4 GT vs SRH Approaching milestones 1 GT Captain Hardik Pandya needs 32 runs overcome the run tally of his former coach at MI, Mahela Jayawardene. Hardik has 1771 run while Jayawardene had made 1802 runs. 2 GT batsman Shubman Gill is 9 sixes away from 50 sixes mark in the IPL. 3 GT batsman Rahul Tewatia needs 6 more fours to reach 50 fours mark in the IPL. 4 SRH batsman Nicholas Pooran needs just 1 six to complete 50 sixes in the IPL. 5 SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (151) wickets will be eager to close in on RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal (157 wickets) in the IPL.