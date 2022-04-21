IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh equates Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter with India-Pakistan tie

Due to the sheer emotion and level of competition between the two sides in the history of the IPL, the match between multiple-time IPL champions MI and CSK is dubbed 'El Clasico'.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh - who has been a part of both the camps in the past in his TATA IPL career - has equated the MI vs CSK game with an international contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan due to the sheer involvement of the teams and fans alike.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, "It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years. For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition. When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it."

The contest between the two sides - who are the only teams to have lifted the IPL trophy on more than three occasions - has always been the most sought after every time they locked horns against each other in the tournament. However, it is going to be a touch different this time around as the two sides are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

But MI players are looking to put their best foot forward and help their team secure the first win of the season. MI batters Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis spoke about their part of the excitement of being around the team, challenges and the opposition team.

Speaking on the MI TV on Star Sports, Suryakumar said, "I think it has been going on for a decade now people are talking about MI vs CSK. I think it has always been there and I feel it will always be there because that bond between the two teams is very special whenever both the teams take the ground against each other, I feel it's a completely different atmosphere altogether."

Brevis, the teenage sensation from South Africa, said while the rest of his family members are now MI fans, his brother is still a CSK supporter and therefore he has to work a little harder to shift his brother's loyalties to MI.

Speaking about his support system back home, Brevis said, "For our family, the IPL is one of the biggest T20 leagues we follow. I really want to be honest about my family. So from the start of the IPL, my mother has been a Mumbai supporter. She loves Mumbai and she was so happy and grateful when I got contracted here. My Dad was from Kolkata but everyone in the family moved now to Mumbai. I still need to work a bit on my brother as he is a CSK supporter but I think he will get in there."