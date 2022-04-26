IPL 2022: He is lucky that Pollard didn't do anything: Gavaskar on Krunal's Pandya's send-off

LSG vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Pollard, who fell for 19 off 20, was visibly frustrated as MI was staring at defeat. Though the West Indian all rounder did not react to Pandya's send-off, former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar said, Krunal was 'lucky' Pollard didn't do anything.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, when asked about his celebration, Pandya had said that he was relieved to have taken Pollard's wicket as Pollard had removed him earlier. Pollard had removed Krunal for just one run. "I was so thanking god that I got his wicket, otherwise he would have chewed off my brains cause he got my wicket," Krunal said after the match.

But Gavaskar said that Pandya was lucky that Pollard didn't react to the send-off. While speaking on Star Sports, the former India captain, said, "And I know he is not going to like it! No! No! However good friends you are, that has to happen once the game is over. He is lucky that Pollard didn't do anything."

IPL 2022: LSG vs MI, Highlights: KL Rahul, Lucknow bowlers shine as Mumbai Indians suffer eighth straight loss

Meanwhile, speaking to Cricbuzz former India player RP Singh, too voiced the same opinion and said Pandya's reaction was too much. "Nobody likes losing. When a player is not doing well, one should avoid such things. You don't know what emotions he is going through. What if he (Pollard) had turned back and reacted. He was walking back disappointed at being unable to win matches and that reaction was definitely too much," Singh told Cricbuzz.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel said Pandya's reaction was a little over the top and he should have given Pollard some space at the point of time. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel said, "Krunal and Pollard are very good friends, but things are a little different on the field. The emotions are different. Pollard has not been scoring runs. Also, Mumbai have also been losing. It's important to give people space at that point. In the dressing room, you can have as much banter as you want for the whole year. But, I feel this reaction was a little over the top."

Both Pollard and Pandya used to play together for the Mumbai Indians, prior to the mega auction this year, where Krunal was not retained by the franchise.

Following the game on Sunday, Mumbai - the most successful IPL franchise - remained winless as they have now lost eight games on the trot. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, who have made their debut this season, clinched their fifth win of the season to break into the top four.

While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 30), KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Punjab Kings on Friday (April 29).