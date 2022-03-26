IPL 2022: In Memory of Shane Warne, the IPL 15 starts in Mumbai on emotional note

The Wankhede Stadium hosted the inaugural match of the IPL 2022 between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, with the KKR winning the toss and electing to bowl.

Warne, the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, had captained Rajasthan Royals to the IPL tile in the opening year in 2008, till date the team’s only IPL trophy.

Several of the RR stars recollected the influence Warne had on the team and the way they played cricket in IPL 2022. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, who was part of the Royals in 2008, remembered an incident.

“Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja were a little late for practice. So, at that time, Warne didn't say anything. Even I was late but I had joined the side a little late, so he didn't do anything to me,” Akmal recalled in a Sports Yaari documentary.

"So, we were done with practice and we left the stadium. When we were returning, he asked the driver to stop the bus. Then he turned towards the two and said 'You guys come on foot'."

Siddarth Trivedi, the pace bowler who represented the Royals between 2008 and 2013, also recalled the incident and said Warne used to keep a doll named 'Pinky’ for latecomers.

“Yusuf and Jadeja had to deboard the bus when the hotel was still around 1-2 km away. Another punishment was that whoever was late to the team meetings had to carry this doll named 'Pinky' for 24 hours! The player had to carry the doll everywhere; in the team meetings, meet-and-greet with sponsors, everywhere!” Trivedi recalled.