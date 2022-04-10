IPL 2022: KKR vs DC Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Kolkata invite Delhi to bat

After winning the toss on Sunday (April 10), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

After electing to bowl first, Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl first. Pretty hard surface. The boys have been doing really well. But really imporant we maintain the consistency and maintain the same rhythm throughout. No changes in the playing XI."

Meanwhile, DC skipper Pant said, "I don't mind batting first on this wicket. Hopefully we can put up a big target. (Losses) Frustrating - we've got to learn and improve. Definitely! Big relief for the bowlers that there is no dew. Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Anrich Nortje.

Ahead of the game, at the pitch report, Daren Ganga said, "It is just the second day game at the Brabourne and significantly, there'll be no dew factor. It is the centre pitch and there's an even covering of grass, hard surface. The ball will bounce, fair amount of pace, can hit through the line. A little bit of moisture around, so spinners can take pace off the ball and be effective."

Heading into the game, Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders are currently placed at the top of the table with six points from four games. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals are placed seventh on the points table with just two points from three games.

While the Knights will head into the match on the back of two consecutive wins, Capitals will enter the match on the back of two back-to-back losses. Knights will look to hand Delhi a hattrick of losses when they clash at the Brabourne Stadium. In 29 meetings so far, KKR have the edge, having won 16 matches, while Capitals have won 12.

KKR vs DC Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11s:

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Playing 11s:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

