IPL 2022: KKR vs RR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Knights invite Royals to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders elected to field first against the Rajasthan Royals.

Electing to bowl first, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "It seems like it's a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us. We've lost too many close games and the target is to seal the closed games. We need to play fearless cricket, i.e play with an open mind and freely. Two changes: Anukul Roy comes in for Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Mavi, who has a good track record against Royals, comes in place of Harshit Rana."

Meanwhile, after losing the toss again this season, Sanju Samson said, "Nothing different. Looking forward to winning few tosses in the coming matches! But it's been good, we've been batting well. In this format, the margin of error is small. We keep learning and keep moving forward. Nothing much to improve. One change: Kraun Nair comes in for Daryl Mitchell. Making changes here and there according to the condition and opponent."

The Knights will be desperate to turn their season around as they enter the match on the back of five consecutive losses. On the other hand Rajasthan head into the game on the back of one loss. As the tournament heads towards the business end, the two sides lie on two opposite sides of the table.

While Sanju Samson's side is placed third on the points table with six wins from nine games, Shreyas Iyer's side is languishing in the bottom half of the table at eighth place with only three wins from nine games.

The Knights who will take on the Royals in a must-win tie, will also have revenge on their minds having lost to Rajasthan by seven runs in their previous encounter this season.

KKR vs RR Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk & capt), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal