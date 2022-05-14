IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Knights opt to bat against SRH

After winning the toss in Pune, Knights skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Electing to bat first, Shreyas said, "If you see the teams that have batted first here, have been able to defend the total. We were forced to make changes this time. Umesh Yadav comes in for Pat Cummins. Sam Billings comes in for Sheldon Jackson. We came back to the core team that we started with and want to continue with the same form."

Meanwhile, Williamson said, "We played on this surface just the other day. We wanted to bat first as well. Both Natarajan and Washington are both back in and Marco Jansen is back for Farooqi."

With the playoffs race heating up the outcome of the match will play a massive role role in deciding the top four.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR and Kane Williamson-led currently lie in the bottom half of the points table. While Knight Riders have ten points from 12 matches, Sunrisers have ten points from 11 matches.

In their previous meeting this season, Sunrisers had handed Knight Riders a seven-wicket loss. While Knights head into the match on the back of a win, Sunrisers will enter the game on the back of four consecutive losses.

KKR vs SRH Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan