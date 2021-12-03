IPL 2022: List of captains who will lead the 8 existing franchises in IPL 15

1. MS Dhoni — Chennai Super Kings

The veteran player will once again be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022, perhaps his last outing as active player. He will have a fairly new team at his disposal next year. Can Dhoni go out in a blaze of glory?

Manish Pandey / Shreyas Iyer — Royal Challengers Bangalore

The RCB will have a new captain as Virat Kohli has stepped down from the post after IPL 2021. They can go for Manish as he is a local boy and has sufficient experience of leading Karnataka in domestic cricket. Other option, they have is Shreyas, who had led Delhi Capitals quite well in IPL 2020. He has parted ways with the Capitals but there will be stiff competition for him in the auction or can even be picked up a new franchise ahead of auction.

3. Kane Williamson — Sunrisers Hyderabad

The affable Kiwi will continue to be at the helm for SRH. He took over from David Warner mid-season but could not script any major change in their run but that was more a reflection of the general ills of the team rather than of his captaincy. Williamson should be leading a refreshed group in IPL 2022.

4. Rohit Sharma — Mumbai Indians

If there ever was a captain who was certain of his position then it is Rohit Sharma at MI. Mumbai could not reach play-offs in IPL 2021 but that won’t be a hindrance as Rohit is certain to lead them in IPL 2022. After all, a captain who has led them to 5 titles is not easily replaceable.

5. Rishabh Pant — Delhi Capitals

Rishabh took over Delhi captaincy because Shreyas Iyer was injured. But Pant led Delhi quite well in IPL 2021 and led the team till the final. Pant will be given another run with the team in IPL 2022 too.

6. Sanju Samson —- Rajasthan Royals

There were rumours of him parting ways with Rajasthan but the team retained him and is sure to get the captaincy role for one more term. Sanju scored heavily for RR despite the captaincy burden too. They have back-up option in Jos Buttler but the availability of England batsman could be a road block.

7. Mayank Agarwal — Punjab Kings

Mayank became the costliest retained player for Punjab with Rs 12 crore. But that is not surety that he will get the captaincy role. But there is a good chance of him leading the side in IPL 2022 considering his good form with the bat last season, and he knows the ways of the team as well. So, the Kings might just give him the rein to see how it goes.

8. Shreyas Iyer — Kolkata Knigtht Riders

The KKR have off-loaded Eoin Morgan and it is unlikely that they will buy him back for captaincy role. The Kolkata side might just look at a younger name who can give them a long run at the helm and Shreyas fits the bill quite well. The KKR will have to face tough competition to acquire Shreyas if he enters the auction.