IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Hooda eye these big milestones

1. Approaching milestones

1 MS Dhoni of CSK requires 204 runs to enter the 5000-run club in the IPL. Currently, Dhoni has 4796 runs from 221 matches.

2 CSK’s Ambati Rayudu needs 69 runs to enter the 4000-run club in the IPL. Rayudu now has 3931 runs from 176 matches.

3 CSK’s Dwayne Bravo has 170 wickets in 152 matches and needs 1 more wickets to go past Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) as the IPL’s highest wicket-taker.

4 KKR’s Sunil Narine (143 wickets) needs 7 more wickets to enter the 150-wicket club. So far 5 bowlers have achieved this feat — Lasith Malinga (170), Dwayne Bravo (170), Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150).

5 Lucknow Super Giants Deepak Hooda needs 160 more runs to complete 1000 runs in the IPL. Hooda had made a 50 in the first match.

2 Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Dushmanta Chameera, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K M Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

3 Playing 11

LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube / Rajvardhan Hangargkear MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

4 Match info

Match date: March 31, Thursday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar