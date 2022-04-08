IPL 2022: LSG vs DC, Highlights: Quinton de Kock, Bishnoi star as Lucknow clinch thrilling win over Delhi

LSG vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

After winning the toss as the DY Patil Stadium, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Capitals. Having restricted the Capitals to 149/3, Lucknow held on to their nerves to chase it down in the final over.

Opener Quinton de Kock led the chase with a 37-ball half-century. Skipper KL Rahul (24 off 25) and Quinton de Kock stitched together an opening stand of 73 off 58 to stay on course. Rahul played second fiddle with De Kock scoring bulk of the runs. Kuldeep Yadav finally handed DC the breakthrough, as he broke the opening stand, as Shaw took a stunner, running in from long on to keep DC in the game.

Following De Kock's departure, the match was evenly placed, as Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14) and Deepak Hooda struggled to cross the boundary ropes. With only five to defend of the final over, Shardul Thakur removed Hooda, making way for the young Ayush Badoni (10 not out off 3). After a dot ball, the youngster hit a boundary and a six to take Lucknow home with two balls to spare.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, David Warner, making his debut for the Capitals failed with the bat as he fell for just 4 off 12. Despite the Capitals putting up a strong opening stand of 67 off 45, Warner took the backseat as it was Prithvi Shaw who impressed with a smashing 61 off 34.

K Gowtham handed LSG the breakthrough as Shaw was the first to depart, before Ravi Bishnoi pocketed quick wickets to send Warner and Rovman Powell (3) packing. With five overs remaining, Pant changed gears as he put the pressure back on the bowlers - but for just the 16th over.

Having scored just 12 from 20, the 16th over saw Pant take a u-turn as he quickly raced to 28 from 25. Apart from that, though the Capitals didn't lose too many wickets, the batsmen struggled to cross the boundary ropes. After the quick wickets in the middle, Sarfaraz Khan and skipper Pant put up a stand of 75 off 57 to guide Capitals to 149/3.

For LSG, Bishnoi led the attack, pocketing two wickets, while Gowtham bowled an economical spell at 5.75, pocketing one wicket.

With the win, newcomers Lucknow clinched their third win out of four matches. Meanwhile, Capitals fell to their second consecutive loss. Following the match, Lucknow are placed second on the points table with six points. On the other hand, Capitals are below at seventh with just two points.