IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

In an edge-of-the-seat contest, Rahul Tewatia (40 off 24) and Abhinav Manohar (15 off 7) held their nerves to hand the Titans a winning start. Chasing a respectable 159, Tewatia and David Miller rose to the occasion to guide Titans to a five-wicket win over Super Giants.

1

53613

After losing opener Shubman Gill for a duck and Vijay Shankar for 4, Matthew Wade and skipper GT Hardik Pandya steadied the chase with a 48-ball 57 partnership to keep Gujarat on course. Tewatia played a match-winning crucial knock as Gujarat began their IPL journey with a win.

Earlier, Titans skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first against the KL Rahul-led Super Giants. The two sides had a memorable start to their IPL journey as Titans pacer Mohammed Shami struck on the very first delivery of the match to remove Lucknow skipper Rahul.

Shami (3/25) bowled a sizzling opening spell as he rocked the Titans top-order and reduce Lucknow to 20/3 in 3.3 overs. But Deepak Hooda (55 off 41) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41) pulled the Lucknow side out of the woods with a fiery partnership. Hammering a 87 off 68 ball partnership, Hooda and Badoni smashed half-centuries to guide Lucknow past the 150-run mark.

Shami's three-wicket spell restricted Rahul's side to 158/6. Varun Aaron picked up two, while Rashid Khan pocketed 1. With this Pandya began his captaincy stint with a win, while Rahul had a night to forget.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match:

Hardik Pandya (Winning captain): Am very happy that we won the game. This was a right game for us to finish on either side but I am happy that we won. (Shami) Absolutely, he's known for that. When wicket assists you a little bit, Shami can really come into the game. He got us to a great start. Mostly, I want to take some more responsibiluty with my batting. All the players contributed. It was quite humid as well so I didn't want to take the risk of giving Shami his fourth over on the trot. Getting out to Krunal could have pinched me more if we wouldn't have won. The family is happy. He got me out and we won - so neutral! (Manohar) Some talent to look at, the kind of ball striking he has, the kind of composure he shows.

KL Rahul (Losing captain): It was a phenomenal game. What a way to start the campaign. Not the ideal start with the bat, but the way we recovered was phenomenal. We know at the Wankhede the ball can do something initially. The win would have been great but a still a lot to learn from this. If anyone can exploit the pitch, it's Shami. I have played with him for three-four years the last franchise and I knew he could be dangerous. I think we gave ourselves a good chance with the ball till the 14th or 15th over. But it can be difficult with the dew. We need to go back and practise a bit more with the wet ball. Credit to Tewatia and Abhinav as well. (On Badoni) He is the baby AB for us! From the first day he was batting, it was unbelievable. He can hit the ball 360 degrees.

Mohammed Shami (GT) (Player of the Match): Good start is very important. I just wanted to bowl a good line and length. When the ball comes out of your hand well...people say it's a God gift but not exactly, I have worked on it a lot. Hardik had asked me if I wanted to bowl the fourth over, I said, no, keep one for later.

Rahul Tewatia (GT): The wicket was really good so Miller and I were discussing that we would take it deep and it's a matter of just one over. After hitting that six with the reverse sweep, that got Bishnoi thinking. Abhinav is a clear striker of the ball, so I had full trust in him that he would come and play his shots straightaway. It's a big thing to do it in your first game. I gave him the strike because I know he is a proper batter and can hit big shots. We are doing quality practice, not putting long hours. Ashish Nehra has kept the mood in the camp very light.

LSG vs GT 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rahul Tewatia (GT) - 40 off 24 with a strike rate of 166.67

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Deepak Hooda (LSG) 118 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Ayush Badoni (LSG) - three sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Mohammed Shami (GT) 3 for 10 from 3 overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) 150.4km.hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Deepak Hooda (LSG) six fours

Player of the match: Mohammed Shami (GT)