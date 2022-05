IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are in a red-hot form as they are coming on the back of three consecutive defeats while Kolkata Knight Riders have ended their five-game losing streak after prevailing by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the previous encounter.

With 8 points (4 wins) in 10 games, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR are placed at the eighth spot while KL Rahul's LSG are perched at second position with 14 points (7 wins in 10 games).

KKR would be looking to continue the confidence they got in the previous game and win matches on the bounce to give them an outside chance of making it to the select four.

LSG, on the other hand, will be certain of playoff qualification if they win this one and get to the magical figure of 16 points.

The Super Giants have been a team to beat this season as every member in the side has performed well whenever needed. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, are still searching for their best possible eleven in the side as they are the ones who have made the most changes to their playing eleven.

Here's then the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction for LSG vs KKR match.

Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana. Playing XIs LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. KKR: Aaron Finch/Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Quinton de Kock (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder (captain), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunil Narine (vice-captain), Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi. Team 2: KL Rahul (captain), Baba Indrajith (wk), Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell (vice-captain), Marcus Stoinis, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Krishnappa Gowtham. Prediction Though LSG are unbeaten in their last three games and sitting well above in the points table, KKR look favourites in this game. They must be high on confidence with a win over RR in their previous match and therefore can beat LSG in this game.